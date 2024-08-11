Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Avient by 17,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,680,000 after purchasing an additional 463,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

