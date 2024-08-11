Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $214.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

