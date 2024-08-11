Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DGII traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 332,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,325. Digi International has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $990.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 216.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.