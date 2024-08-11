DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $19.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,461 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

