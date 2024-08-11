Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

