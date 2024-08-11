Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

