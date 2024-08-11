DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1,062.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

