Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Donaldson Stock Performance
NYSE:DCI opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
