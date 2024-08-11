Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

