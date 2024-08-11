DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7 %

DraftKings stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.