Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

