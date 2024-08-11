Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.40.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,708. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average of $198.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

