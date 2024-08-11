Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $267.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.38. 696,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,042,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

