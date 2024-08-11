Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.