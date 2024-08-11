Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

