Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 4,664 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 617,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,248,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $54,767.40.

ACR stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a current ratio of 90.61. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

