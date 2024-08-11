Earl Childress Sells 10,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OII opened at $26.36 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

