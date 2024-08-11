Earl Childress Sells 10,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
NYSE:OII opened at $26.36 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.39.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.