Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 21,376 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

