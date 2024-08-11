Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 21,376 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
