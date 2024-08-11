ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Releases Earnings Results

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.29. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

ECARX Company Profile

Featured Articles

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

