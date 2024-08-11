ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Releases Earnings Results

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.
ECARX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.29. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
ECARX Company Profile
