ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.48.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The stock has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

