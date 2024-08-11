Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 1,796,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.