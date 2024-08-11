Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
