Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ELEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 1,431,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,208. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 46.22 and a quick ratio of 46.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $11,968,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $7,762,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

