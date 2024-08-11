Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

