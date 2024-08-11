Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

