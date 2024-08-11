Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 2.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.79. 6,814,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,214,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.