EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2,444.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 65,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 881.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $94.30 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

