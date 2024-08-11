Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth $122,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 206.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 100.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

