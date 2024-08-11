Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

ENOV stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

