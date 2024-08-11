EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 0.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 896,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,166,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

