Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Issues Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16, reports. Equillium had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million.

Equillium Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQ opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Get Equillium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,215,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.