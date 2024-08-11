Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $73.00 at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

