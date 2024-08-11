Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

