Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,092. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

