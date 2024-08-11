EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.75), reports. The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

EuroDry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

