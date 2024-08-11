Evercore ISI Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 228,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

