Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

