Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $9.20. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.