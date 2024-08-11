Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 17.2% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 102,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 40,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 17.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.