Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 2,911,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,427 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.