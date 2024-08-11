Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 1,143,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,075. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 108.8% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 87.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

