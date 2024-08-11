Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

