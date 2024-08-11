Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

