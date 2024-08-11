First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

