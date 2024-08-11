First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.48

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.48 and traded as low as C$36.25. First National Financial shares last traded at C$36.39, with a volume of 18,788 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.