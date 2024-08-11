First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Declares $30.00 Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

Shares of FINN opened at $11,650.00 on Friday. First National of Nebraska has a fifty-two week low of $11,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11,811.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,997.96.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

