First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Declares $30.00 Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
First National of Nebraska Stock Performance
Shares of FINN opened at $11,650.00 on Friday. First National of Nebraska has a fifty-two week low of $11,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11,811.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,997.96.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
