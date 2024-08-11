First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,174 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

