Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $104.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.37.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

FIVE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,491. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

