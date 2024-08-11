Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.69.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 921,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

