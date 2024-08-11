Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.69.

Flywire stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 921,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

