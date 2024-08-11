Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.